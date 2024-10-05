American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $12.00 at Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,865 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $359,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $519,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.