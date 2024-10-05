Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $2,289,300.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $228.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

