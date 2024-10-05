Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) EVP Sells $6,867,900.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $228.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.83 and its 200 day moving average is $218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

