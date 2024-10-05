Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Target Price at GBX 223.33

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.99).

A number of research firms have commented on MNG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.01) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.94) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.21) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

LON:MNG opened at GBX 206 ($2.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 190.30 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,942.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,571.43%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

