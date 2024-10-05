Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 111240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Specifically, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 213,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$218.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

