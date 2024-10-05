Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 111240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Specifically, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 213,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$218.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13.
Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.