Aon plc to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $348.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.11 and a 200-day moving average of $313.46. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $353.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.2% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of AON by 6.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $20,856,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

