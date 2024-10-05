APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $36.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.89 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its position in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in APA by 1,325.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

