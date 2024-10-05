Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile



Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

