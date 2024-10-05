ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised ASML from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,110.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $833.00 on Wednesday. ASML has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

