ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as low as $823.79 and last traded at $831.00. 227,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,253,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $832.19.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

ASML Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $848.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.