Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.64.

AXSM opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 177.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 203,802 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

