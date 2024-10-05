B. Riley Increases Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target to $19.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -1.10. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,993. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,993. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.