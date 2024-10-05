Barclays Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $160.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

