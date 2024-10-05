Barclays Downgrades Senior (OTC:SNIRF) to Hold

Barclays downgraded shares of Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SNIRF stock remained flat at C$1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. Senior has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

