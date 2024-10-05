Barclays Raises Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $26.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRNT. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.