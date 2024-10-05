Barclays Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $100.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.1 %

SWK stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

