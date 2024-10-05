BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($36.25).
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.10) to GBX 2,100 ($28.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($36.38) to GBX 2,650 ($35.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.75) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($58.86) to GBX 4,500 ($60.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.44) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 2.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,741.38%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
