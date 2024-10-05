BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIGC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $451.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.98.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $144,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

