BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $517,808.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

