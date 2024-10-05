Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $71,200.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,098,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,152,222.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $83,792.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXRX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 63,727 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $8,250,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,769,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.