BMO Capital Markets Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $114.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.17.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

