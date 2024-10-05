Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $90.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.10.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $84.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,685 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.