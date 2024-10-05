Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 10,100 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) CEO Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $15,251.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,913.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 9,771 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $16,219.86.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of BTM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.35. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.49 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 307.37% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

