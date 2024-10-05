British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
