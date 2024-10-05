British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get British Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on British Land

British Land Price Performance

British Land Company Profile

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.