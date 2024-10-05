Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $1,671,400.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,873,037.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Broadcom Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $176.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.17 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Broadcom by 856.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
