Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $1,671,400.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,873,037.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $176.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.17 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Broadcom by 856.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

