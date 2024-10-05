Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Target Price at $22.38

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of T opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 43.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after buying an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

