Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $72.97

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.97.
Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FUTU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu
Futu Price Performance
Shares of FUTU stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. Futu has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $128.30.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.