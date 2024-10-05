Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $72.97

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.97.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Futu by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Futu by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. Futu has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $128.30.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

