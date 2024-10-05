Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

