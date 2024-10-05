Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Earns Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

