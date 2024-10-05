BTIG Research Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $126.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $134.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,163,000 after buying an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,927,000 after buying an additional 167,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.