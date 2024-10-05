CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $555.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $555.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.60.

CACI International Stock Down 0.0 %

CACI opened at $512.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CACI International has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $515.16.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 125.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 25.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

