Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $19.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. Premier has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,091.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,091.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $26,327.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,241.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,250. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Premier by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 142,907 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 79.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Premier by 1,496.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

