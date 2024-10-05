Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) to Hold

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Katapult alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Katapult

Katapult Trading Down 0.1 %

KPLT stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Katapult

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.