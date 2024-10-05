Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.97.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.