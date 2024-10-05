CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 1,609 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$80.70 per share, with a total value of C$129,847.27.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$76.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,155,915.03.

CCL Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.29. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$82.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.