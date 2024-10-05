CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $245.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00.

CDW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Get CDW alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. CDW has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.