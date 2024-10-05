Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.42.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.