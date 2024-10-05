China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.54. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

