CION Investment (NYSE:CION) & Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCP) Critical Analysis

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) and Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CION Investment and Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

CION Investment currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. Given CION Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

32.0% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CION Investment and Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $138.48 million 4.59 $95.31 million $2.44 4.86 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV N/A N/A $4.09 million N/A N/A

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 48.50% 12.39% 5.48% Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV N/A -15.04% -0.48%

Summary

CION Investment beats Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

