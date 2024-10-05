Citigroup Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $250.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CME. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

Get CME Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $224.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average of $207.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in CME Group by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,779,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,914,000 after acquiring an additional 111,129 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in CME Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.