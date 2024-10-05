Citigroup Boosts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $100.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $99.44 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of SCCO opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

