CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.08% from the company’s previous close.

CLSK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,342. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.