Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
FOF stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $13.07.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
