Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Director Sells $16,872.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) Director Gerald J. Maginnis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $16,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RQI stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $145,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.