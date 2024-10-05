Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $13.44.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

