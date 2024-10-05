Colruyt Group (CUYTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 16th

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Colruyt Group stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colruyt Group has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

About Colruyt Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.