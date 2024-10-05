Colruyt Group (CUYTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 16th

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
Colruyt Group stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colruyt Group has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.15.
About Colruyt Group
