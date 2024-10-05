Comparing Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kuaishou Technology and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuaishou Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 3 6 0 2.67

Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $7.28, indicating a potential upside of 105.01%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Kuaishou Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuaishou Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats $775.60 million 0.95 $74.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kuaishou Technology and Vivid Seats”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than Kuaishou Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuaishou Technology and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuaishou Technology N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats 4.73% 57.44% 2.60%

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Kuaishou Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuaishou Technology

(Get Free Report)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website. The company also develops and sells entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and others. In addition, it develops software, hardware, and network technology; and offers programming and advertising, internet information, and multimedia information technology services, as well as provides technology development, promotion, and other services. Kuaishou Technology was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.