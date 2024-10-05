Compass Point Begins Coverage on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Stock analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWO. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

TWO stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after buying an additional 1,135,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 801,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 278,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $8,829,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

