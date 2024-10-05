Complete Solaria’s (CSLR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Complete Solaria has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Complete Solaria will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Complete Solaria

In other Complete Solaria news, Director Adam Gishen sold 15,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $27,170.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,742 shares in the company, valued at $591,048.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,212.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Gishen sold 15,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $27,170.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,048.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,669 shares of company stock worth $124,071. Insiders own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Complete Solaria by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.