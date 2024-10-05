Complete Solaria’s (CSLR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Complete Solaria has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.37.
Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Complete Solaria will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Complete Solaria by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
