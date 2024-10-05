Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells $11,942.28 in Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director David M. Guernsey sold 2,708 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $11,942.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $277,635.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

